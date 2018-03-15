Red Cross Heroes: Paulette Dibibar

"I was involved with Civil defense for many years and then I lost my husband so I gave it up. It took me a couple of years to realize that I needed to do something for myself. I had to start a new life."

That new life was found with the Hawaii Red Cross. In just 2 years-- Paulette Dibibar has already gone on 2 deployments, making a big impact not only here in Hawaii, but on the mainland as well. During a deployment to Texas, she met a mother and son who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. It was Paulette's aloha spirit that helped them through one of the toughest times of their lives.

"He says just to see a smile on my face from someone else besides me I'd be so happy. And I looked at him and said, you got it. I'm gonna make your mother laugh and smile within a week's time. "

And she did just that.

'I went in that morning and said Good morning Miss Rosie! And she went *gasp what did you say. And I looked at her and I said oh I got you to smile. And her son sat down and he cried and he looked at me and said thank you and I said no you don't thank me you thank the lord, I'm just the vessel."

Paulette is currently a shelter manager taking care of the Waianae Coast, working with her Hawaii Red Cross 'ohana to make a difference.

"That is rewarding. To know that there are others like you that care as much as you do. And is willing to not give 100%, but to go the extra mile, that 200% giving yourself to the next person. "

