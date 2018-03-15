Business Report: A closer look at toy sales - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: A closer look at toy sales

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The top toy brands in the world are Pokemon, Star Wars, Nerf and Barbie. Hot Wheels have fallen lower in the top 10. Legos sales have been growing but still don’t come close to Mattel and Hasbro.

Infants/Preschool 15
Plush 5
Youth Electronics 5
Dolls 15
Action figures 10
Outdoor/Sports 15
Building Sets 10
Games & Puzzles 11
Arts & Crafts 6
Vehicles 6

