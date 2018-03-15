Forecast: Humid and at times very wet weather for islands

The humid and at times very wet weather will continue across the state today as low pressure lifts northward, passing Kauai and Niihau to the west.

Kauai County and East Maui have seen the heaviest showers and flooding.

Hana Airport has received 6.29 inches in the last 24 hours, 4.29 inches of that in the last 12 hours.

High in Honolulu today will be a sticky 80 degrees.

Light to moderate southeast winds will hold in place through much of the weekend, likely giving way to overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes each day.

Starting Friday, clouds and showers will focus over interior areas in the afternoon hours.

Another wet period is possible next week as a cold front approaches from the west.

Surf is dropping on all shores. No significant swells are due in the next few days.

Waves today will be 3-5 feet north and east shores, 1-3 feet west and south shores.

Flash flood warning for East Maui until 8 a.m. It could be extended and/or expanded.

Flood advisory for Kauai island until 7 a.m. Drivers should watch for ponding on roadways and difficult visibility.

Flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau through this afternoon. Heavy rain Wednesday saturated those islands and any new rainfall will quickly create runoff.

Winter weather advisory for Big Island summits above 13,000 feet. A mix of rain and snow will make travel treacherous.

