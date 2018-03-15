2 accused of using stolen car to hit HPD officers in Pearl City

Police arrested two men on suspicion of using a stolen car to hit officers (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police arrested two men accused of using a stolen vehicle to pin officers against a fence on Wednesday.

It happened on Kuleana Road off Kaahumanu Street at around 11:30 a.m.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jonis Guira on three counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.

The other suspect, 23-year-old Jake Leano, was booked on one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Investigators say one of the officers suffered a deep gash to his leg as he tried to stop the car.

