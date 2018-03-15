Bill tightening rooster regulations fails to pass committee

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A bill that would have provided a buffer zone between rooster farms and their neighbors failed to pass through the Hawaii County Council committee.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Puna Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara's motion failed to get a second from another council member. The bill needed to be sent to the county planning commissions for review since it would amend zoning code.

Multiple opponents of the bill spoke at the committee meeting on Tuesday. They say the bill would have infringed on rural lifestyles.

The bill called for preventing roosters from being within 75 feet (23 meters) from property lines if there are more than four on a lot.

Supporters, many of whom live near 50 to 100 roosters, say those who raise them need to be mindful of neighbors.

