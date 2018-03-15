Nearly 40 firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Waipahu

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Waipahu (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out early Thursday, displacing four people.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Pahu Street.

Fire officials say the first unit responded to the scene within five minutes, but the home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters had the fire under control in half an hour, but it wasn’t fully extinguished until just before 4 a.m.

Nearly 40 personnel from seven different stations responded with engine and ladder trucks.

Four adults inside the home were able to escape safely on their own, but firefighters on the scene say a pet cat is missing.

No one was injured, but Emergency Medical Services did assess the two men and two women and briefly treated them for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials on the scene believe the home is a total loss. Five vehicles were also damaged in the blaze.

While it’s unclear what caused the fire or where it originated, firefighters believe it started toward rear of the single-story home in what appears to be an extension.

Neighboring houses on each side were damaged by flames, though the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The Hawaiian Electric Company was called to the scene to respond to arcing power lines that were sparking on bushes around the home and appeared to be electrifying a nearby fence.

Power was cut to the area and the gas was also shut off after a leak was discovered.

The American Red Cross arrived to assist the four individuals who were displaced.

A fire investigator is on his way to the scene.

This story will be updated.

