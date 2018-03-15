State to developers: Tear down this building to get long-term land lease

An iconic Hilo Hotel is closing after county inspectors found potential health and safety violations during a recent inspection.

An iconic Hilo Hotel is closing after county inspectors found potential health and safety violations during a recent inspection.

A hotel sitting vacant in Hilo will remain that way for at least the near future.

A hotel sitting vacant in Hilo will remain that way for at least the near future.

The state is offering a deal to developers in regards to Hilo's former Uncle Billy's Pagoda hotel.

The state said Wednesday they are searching for developers willing to tear down the hotel. In return they'll get a long-term lease to build a new hotel on the property.

Located on Hilo Bay's Banyan Drive, the hotel shut down after inspectors deemed the building unsafe.

A county inspection last year found potential asbestos exposure and other structural hazards.

One little catch, however: The DLNR says whoever takes the deal will have to complete an environmental assessment, and pay for permits and demolition.

The building sits on almost 2 acres of land. For more information, contact the DNLR at dlnr.land@hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.