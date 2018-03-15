Stolen car crashes into light pole in Waianae, driver flees

Police are looking for the driver of an out of control vehicle involved in a crash in Waianae overnight Tuesday.

The white vehicle was captured on surveillance camera speeding down Moekahi Street when it crashed into a light pole.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. Police sources say the vehicle was stolen.

The driver fled after the crash but a female in the passenger seat was arrested for breaking into a motor vehicle.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

