ONE strawweight champion and Mililani native Angela Lee set to defend title after recovering from car accident

After a frightening car accident that forced ONE strawweight champion and Mililani native Angela Lee out of action, the champ is ready to return to the cage to defend her title.

Lee (8-0) will defend her title against contender Mel Yamaguchi (17-10-1) on the ONE Championship: Unstoppable Dreams card on May 18 in Singapore, according to the organization.

This title fight was slated to happen last November before Lee fell asleep at the wheel before crashing her car late last year, but the 21-year-old was lucky to escape with minor injuries to return to full fitness.

Lee and Yamaguchi have met inside the cage once before back in May 2016 in a five round war that saw Lee win the vacant ONE strawweight title via unanimous decision.

