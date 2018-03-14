Learn more about Honolulu's official bird with special Downtown walk

Oahu is the only main Hawaiian island where manu-o-Ku (or the white tern) can be found.

But while they're Honolulu's official bird, don't expect to spot these guys just anywhere.

The urban and suburban areas of Honolulu, from Niu Valley to Sand Island, are the only places to find nesting white terns.

In other words, they're city dwellers.

Want to learn more about these little guys? The White Tern Citizen Science is hosting a white tern walk downtown on Saturday.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. in the grove of kukui trees on the Diamond Head side of Richards Street, near the intersection with Hotel Street.

About an hour before the walk, organizers will provide a brief orientation session for anyone interested in learning how to monitor White Tern nests.

RSVP by sending an email to huimanuoku@gmail.com.

