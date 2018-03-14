Governor appoints longtime public sector attorney to AG post

Gov. David Ige appointed Russell Suzuki as the new attorney general on Wednesday.

Suzuki had been acting as attorney general since former state Attorney General Doug Chin stepped down to become lieutenant governor and run for Congress.

Before taking his post as chief legal and law enforcement officer for the state, Suzuki was an attorney in the public sector at the Department of the Attorney General for 36 years.

“Russell brings a wealth of experience to this position, and I know he will continue to provide sound legal advice to the executive, legislative and judicial branches of state government,” said Ige in a news release.

Suzuki has also served as supervising deputy attorney general of the administration and education divisions. He was also counsel to several state boards and commissions, including the Land Use Commission, the Board of Education and the Board of Regents, among others.

Before working in the public sector, he practiced law at the offices of Yoshiro Nakamura.

“I am humbled and honored to serve in this position," said Suzuki, in a news release. "I’ll do my best to serve the people of the State of Hawaii."

