Driver hits 2 officers while fleeing from police in stolen vehicle in Pearl City

An attempted murder investigation has been opened by the Honolulu Police Department after two officers were hit by a stolen vehicle.

It happened Wednesday morning along Kaahumanu Street in Pearl City.

Police say officers were responding to a report of a stolen car when they tried to stop the driver. The driver accelerated and pinned two officers to a chain link fence.

One officer was taken to the hospital with a deep gash injury to their leg.

HPD says two people in their early 20s were arrested for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. They also face charges of attempted murder, driving without a license and resisting arrest.

The suspects remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.