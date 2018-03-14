The Voice Season 14: Blind Auditions Part 4

We're in the last week of blind auditions on The Voice. Not too many open spaces left on most of the coaches rosters. But back in season 12, Alicia Keys had a HUGE unexpected advantage by being the last holdout. Adam had double the amount of free spots from anyone else, but it evened out last night. Stephanie Skipper comes from Tennessee, pretty bold to sing a coaches song; she sings Piece by Piece from Kelly Clarkson. Kelly doesn't turn for her, but Adam and Blake vie for her membership; she winds up being on Adam's team. What Kelly Clarkson DOES do, is block Alicia Keys from trying to get Hannah Goebel.