Despite two losses at LSU, Rainbow Warriors use road trip as motivation

The Rainbow Warrior baseball team knows their ceiling for this season is high, and so are expectations.

Coming off a three-game away series against then-No. 13 ranked LSU, the ‘Bows were able to steal the first game of the series before the Tigers won the next two games convincingly.

Despite losing two out of the three games over the weekend, morale was not low before Wednesday’s practice, and for good reason.

“After the game, coach (Mike Trapasso) was like, ‘Now you guys know how good of a team you can be’ so that’s the level of play that we need to continually be striving for,” said freshman pitcher Cade Smith.

Trapasso was also impressed with his team’s performance over the weekend, but wants to leave the past where it belongs - in the past.

“I think it was a very good trip for us overall, but it’s over,” he said. We gotta get it out of our head and focus on the next series which is gonna be a tough one. We played good for two days, played bad for one day and we gotta forget about it and move on to a very good Illinois State team.”

Hawaii hosts Illinois State this weekend in a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium. Game 1 takes place this Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. HT.

