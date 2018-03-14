High levels of bacteria found at Lanikai Beach

High levels of enterococci bacteria — more than 15 times the safe threshold — have been detected at Lanikai Beach.

Signs have been posted, and beachgoers are being urged to stay out of the water.

The state Health Department said routine tests showed levels of enterococci bacteria at Lanikai were 2,046 per 100 milliliters.

The safe threshold is 130 per 100 milliliters.

Swimming at beaches with bacteria in the water can make you ill, and children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are at highest risk.

This story will be updated.

