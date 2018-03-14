HNN's Jobeth Devera to host fresh local content, “HI Now”

Hawaii News Now is pleased to announce reporter Jobeth Devera has been named the host of HI Now (pronounced “Hawaii Now”) for television stations KGMB (CBS) and KHNL (NBC).

The state’s news leader is set to launch local lifestyle content across all its platforms featuring Hawaii’s inspiring stories. The content is designed to connect viewers with the best Hawaii has to offer, highlighting our one-of-a-kind locality, while showcasing our island’s rich bounty in entertainment, food, travel, business, health, beauty, and much more.

Devera’s infectious personality and relationships in the local community make her a great choice for hosting HI Now.

“Personally, I am very pleased and excited to have Jobeth host HI Now. She is a multi-talented individual with great heart, genuine energy and passion for what we hope to achieve,” said Rick Blangiardi, General Manager for Hawaii News Now. “We are looking forward to providing our audiences with a fresh and informative look at living in Hawaii today.”

“Being out in the community and ‘talking story’ is where I thrive,” said Devera. “I am so humbled and excited to take on this new journey. Mahalo nui loa for all the people who have given me their trust and support.”

Raised in San Diego, California, where her dad was stationed with the U.S. Navy, Devera has always had strong roots in the islands, with her extended family living in Waipahu. Her love for Hawaii and its culture blossomed at a young age. Most of her days growing up were spent in the dance studio or on a stage entertaining a crowd with her Hula, Tahitian, or Philippine folk dancing skills. She has traveled and competed at events across the globe, including the Heiva I Tahiti competition in 2012.

Devera is a graduate of San Diego State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and a minor in Public Relations.

Her diverse background in broadcast television began seven years ago, and for the last two she’s been bringing Hawaii viewers local headlines, breaking news and in-depth story-telling as an integral part of the Hawaii News Now broadcast team. When she’s not working, you can find her at the beach cruising with her dog, Koba.

