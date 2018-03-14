State Department of Health improves tuberculosis testing

The Hawaii Department of Health will begin implementing its new tuberculosis, or TB, procedures on March 19, following the recommendations of several health organizations.

Previously, a TB test involved an injection by a healthcare professional and a follow-up examination to read the results of the injection in a 48 to 72 hour period.

“The screening procedures we established 12 years ago have been updated with better, proven procedures to more accurately determine someone’s risk of exposure to TB,” said Dr. Elizabeth MacNeill, TB control branch chief in a news release. “This allows us to make better use of health resources and reduce unnecessary x-rays for those who have no risk."

"It also allows us to focus on providing treatment for those who would really benefit from treatment,” MacNeill said.

