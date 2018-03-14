Kauai police find Jeep submerged in Wainiha River

Kauai police found a green Jeep SUV submerged in the east side of the Wainiha River Saturday.

A resident in a home nearby heard a crash and went to the source of the noise where they discovered the Jeep's headlights shining in the water.

The resident then jumped into the river to find that the Jeep was empty, indicating that the driver of the vehicle may have fled the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kauai police believe that the Jeep's owner may have hit the Wainiha twin bridges and then reversed into the river.

Kauai police have since contacted the owner of the Jeep to have it removed from the water.

KPD is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.