State releases heavily redacted recording of HI-EMA's missile mistake test

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday released a heavily redacted portion of the 24-second internal test message that triggered the state's missile alert mistake on January 13, 2018.

Hawaii News Now requested audio of the message shortly after the event. State officials had previously said they were reviewing records laws and the audio file itself to determine whether it could be released under Hawaii's open records law.

The recording of the message that was released Wednesday includes only three audible sections – a total of 11 words. The rest of the message was blocked out by a high-pitched sound that makes any other words inaudible.

The nature of the message was key to investigating the false alert because the warning officer who heard the message when it was played in the Emergency Management Center claimed he did not hear the voice at the beginning and end of the message that said "Exercise, Exercise. Exercise."

The recording released Wednesday includes those words, along with the phrase "this is not a drill" about nine seconds into the message. The word "exercise" is also repeated three times at the end of the recording.

The state has released a heavily redacted recording of the internal audio message that triggered January's missile alert mistake. More: https://t.co/9l5UINiIT8 #HNN pic.twitter.com/nZZj9xszrq — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) March 14, 2018

A spokesman for the agency explained the redaction by saying that "the wording is the exact same or similar to what PACOM would use in a real-world event."

"If that was released into the general public, someone could use the language to try to spoof the state warning point into thinking that a real event was in progress," said Lt. Col. Anthony Charles.

Other media requests for documents and test-related materials have been under review for several weeks. Hawaii's open records law requires agencies to respond to requests in ten days, but also allows time for agencies to review and redact material that may be considered private or somehow impede government operations.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.