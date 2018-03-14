Toys R Us tells employees it will close or sell all US stores

Toys R Us told its employees Wednesday that it plans to close or sell all of its U.S. stores, several media outlets are reporting.

There are four Toys R Us-branded stores in the islands; the largest is at Pearlridge Center.

The news about the closure was delivered over a conference call, the Wall Street Journal said, with the company's CEO telling employees that overseas locations will also be liquidated or sold.

The 70-year-old has 700 remaining U.S. locations, according to the Wall Street Journal, and more than 30,000 employees.

The U.S. branch of the company had hoped to find a buyer or work out a debt restructuring deal.

And while a buyer might still come through, that's unlikely. Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection in September, and announced a major restructuring deal in January amid slumping sales.

Despite its financial woes, Toys R Us is still a major player in toy sales, accounting for about 15 percent of U.S. toy revenue, Bloomberg reports.

To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018

According to CNN, the toy industry is faltering because of the rise of video games and other high-tech toys that kids are increasingly demanding, instead of action figures, dolls and board games.

Amazon has also helped push toy prices lower, hurting not only Toys 'R' Us, but Target and Walmart toy sales as well.

This story will be updated.

