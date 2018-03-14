Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains persist

Heavy rains are soaking parts of the state, and Maui remains under a flash flood warning.

National Weather Service forecasters said east Maui was seeing rainfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour.

And in Hana, the flooding has closed several roads.

Maui police also reported large amounts of water are flowing down onto Hana Highway at Paaini Mai Park.

On Kauai, a flash flood warning has expired, but parts of the island are still seeing heavy rains.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Hanalei for residents affected by the closure of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge due to flooding.

Forecasters said radar has shown persistent rainfall over the slopes of Kauai over the last several hours. Gauges also indicated that water levels may be topping the banks of the Hanalei River.

State land department employees have closed the Kalalau Trail until further notice.

Earlier in the day, a landslide damaged a water pipeline that serves Honokohau Valley residents in west Maui. It's unclear, though, if the landslide was caused by heavy rains.

The break in the 6-inch pipe was found in the valley and will be repaired Thursday, according to a Maui County news release.

Until the line is repaired and the storage tank is filled, Maui officials say that residents can fill personal containers with water at the portable water tanker at the valley's entrance on Honoapiilani Highway.

This story will be updated.

