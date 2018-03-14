Flash flood warning issued for Kauai

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai as heavy rains continue over most parts of the island.

The warning is in effect through 1:45 p.m.

Forecasters said that radar showed persistent rainfall over the slopes of Kauai over the last several hours.

Gauges also appeared that water levels may be topping the banks of the Hanalei River.

