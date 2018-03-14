Kauai's heroine problem

The majority of Honolulu airport's 23,000 employees are not in compliance with security requirements, an audit has founed.More >>
America's only royal residence needs help locating priceless missing items.More >>
Thousands of Hawaii students walked out of class for 17 minutes Wednesday to honor the 17 people killed in a shooting at a Florida high school — and call for an end to gun violence.More >>
A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai as heavy rains continue over most parts of the island.More >>
The state's planned sweep of Oahu's largest homeless camp is on hold after its leaders met with the governor for more than two hours.More >>
