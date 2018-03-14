Forecast: Cloudy and wet weather continues

More of the same heading into the second half of the work week.

Low pressure is lifting northward and will pass Kauai and Niihau to the west tonight through Thursday. Breezy trades will weaken and shift out of the southeast by Thursday, likely giving way to overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes over the smaller islands Friday through the weekend. Clouds and showers will then primarily be over interior areas, mainly in the afternoon hours, through the weekend.

Another wet period is possible next week as a cold front approaches and moves in from the west and southerly winds strengthen.

Surf is still dangerously big along north and east shores. Waves today 6-8 feet north, 5-8 feet east, 2-4 feet west, 0-3 south.

High Surf Advisory east shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory most Hawaii waters.

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits. Another 1" of snow possible.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.