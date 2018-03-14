Kalihi Elementary closed due to water main break in area

BWS crews are making repairs to a broken water main in Kalihi (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A water main break has forced the closure of Kalihi Elementary School on Wednesday, the state Department of Education said.

The Board of Water Supply is making repairs to the 8-inch water main break at the intersection of Kalihi Street and Manaiki Place.

The break was reported on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., BWS said.

Water wagons will be available for the 63 customers without water service.

Officers will be redirecting traffic in the area while repairs are being made.

This story will be updated.

