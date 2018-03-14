The results are in: Hawaii is still one of the healthiest states in the country

Hawaii is still one of the healthiest states in the country — it's just no longer the healthiest.

According to the 2017 Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, Hawaii is the third healthiest state behind South Dakota and Vermont.

According to the same poll two years ago, the Aloha State was the healthiest and happiest state.

This year, Hawaii ranked high in categories like purpose and social health, but fared a little worse in financial and physical health.

The Hawaiian Islands were one of 21 states whose overall health ranking declined between 2016 and 2017.

For the ninth year in a row, West Virginia has ranked worst in health, happiness and well-being in the country, with a 'happiness score' of 58.8.

