Sweep of 'model' homeless camp on hold, community leaders say

The state's planned sweep of Oahu's largest homeless camp is on hold after its leaders met with the governor for more than two hours Tuesday.

The state had previously announced it hoped to clear the camp by early June.

But on Tuesday night, camp leaders announced on social media that the sweep had been put on hold indefinitely following the meeting with the governor.

Village leader Twinkle Borge told Hawaii News Now that the meeting at about 1:30 p.m. was at a private home.

There will be a follow-up meeting, she said, to discuss next steps.

The camp, called Puuhonua o Waianae, has been called a model nationally for its strong sense of community and tough rules for occupants. Just over 200 residents live on the property near the Waianae small boat harbor.

And those who live there say while they understand they're on state land, they're hoping for a resolution that will make everyone happy.

There was some question, though, whether that would happen.

Earlier this month, state homeless coordinator Scott Morishige told the Waianae Neighborhood Board that the goal is to "transition people to other options" by early June. He said the Land Board would take up the issue at its meeting March 23.

"It's really been a question on how to balance the Department of Land and Natural Resources responsibility for managing state land and the cultural and environmental resources with the needs of the people who are residing there," Morishige said.

The state wants to create a marine educational science center on the property.

At the same neighborhood board meeting, representatives from the camp said they were disappointed in the state's decision.

They called on any timeline for a sweep to be put on hold until a plan for moving residents is agreed on.

Supporters of the camp have acknowledged it's on public land illegally, but have called on the state to ensure its residents are transitioned to another property or other housing options.

And Borge has said the encampment can't be treated like those in the urban core.

"No loud noises after 8 p.m. especially when it's a school night for our kids," Borge told Hawaii News Now last month. "No stealing, I'm not going to deal with that. Stealing and sex offenders are the reasons why I will kick you out."

As part of the homeless camp's push to garner support, its residents held an open house last month and offered guided tours. More than 500 people turned out for the event.

