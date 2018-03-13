High School Preparation for College and Career

Students in their preteen and early teen years undergo many changes physically, academically and mentally. According to Maryknoll Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Teacher Jeff Chang ’94, the middle school years from grades 6-8 are a time when hands-on learning really matters to help kids focus in the classroom. It’s also a time when the school and parents should provide guidance, counseling support, and a safe place for social development. Click here to learn more about Middle School at Maryknoll.