That Big Island mansion with its own waterfall is back on the market

An oceanfront mega-mansion on the Big Island, which has played host to the likes of Justin Beiber, is on the market again.

This time, the asking price is $12.5 million.

The 9-plus acre "Waterfalling Estate" was originally listed in 2014 for $26.5 million.

But the property was purchased in 2016 at a fraction of that — $6.8 million.

The new owner rented out the exclusive retreat, known as the "Water Falling Estate," to a number of big names.

Bieber stayed there in August 2016, shelling out $10,000 a night for the mansion.

The estate on the Hamakua Coast features a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion, Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis and basketball stadium, nine-hole golf course, running track, tennis court (with stadium-style seating for 450 spectators), helicopter pad, and guest quarters.

It's also got a deep diving pool, two whirlpools, a 25-meter kiddie pool, incredible ocean views. And of course, it's got its own waterfall.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.