Wahiawa teen wins $10,000 in national art and writing scholarship program

A Wahiawa teen earned national recognition and $10,000 Tuesday after being given top-honors in a national scholars program.

Zaria Dudley, 17, is one of 16 teenagers across the country given the Gold Medal Portfolio award for her artistic portrayal of the lifestyle and culture of the African American community.

Dudley's artwork was chosen out of 346,000 submissions by teens throughout the United States. As one of the top 16, she receives national recognition and a $10,000 scholarship for her portfolio, "Life Unscripted."

Zaria will have her art displayed publicly in the Art.Write.Now.2018 National Exhibition.

"The students being recognized today join a legacy of teens facilitating important dialogue through their art and writing." said Virginia McEnerney, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers in a news release. "We celebrate these innovative teens as members of the next generation of great American artists and writers."

