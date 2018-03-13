Wailea resort makes list of nation's best kid-free getaways

Child-free getaways are the all the rage these days.

And a resort on Maui is getting some attention as a must-visit spot for adults looking to relax without the kids.

The Hotel Wailea made the list of Expedia's 15 best child-free getaways.

The resort strictly enforces a minimum guest age of 16.

And it seeks to cater to a mature audience with its amenities: Mixology courses, yoga classes and several fine dining options.

Some other spots that made the Expedia list: The Ventana resort in Big Sur, Calif., Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and Lake Geneva, Wis., where you can enjoy a Gilded Age-themed champagne brunch buffet.

