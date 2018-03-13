Hawaii's own Aulii Cravalho makes TV debut in 'Rise'

An Oahu school has been awarded $10,000 from a program inspired by Hawaii star Aulii Cravalho’s new NBC show “Rise.”

An Oahu school has been awarded $10,000 from a program inspired by Hawaii star Aulii Cravalho’s new NBC show “Rise.”

The Hawaii actress behind the voice of 'Moana' is making her television debut Tuesday night in a show based on a true story.

"Rise" is set at a high school in an American working-class neighborhood, and Cravalho plays Lilette Suarez, a small-town theater nerd with big city dreams.

"I'm hoping that everything is positive, we put our heart and soul into this show and I think that everyone will get to take away just the realness and lovableness of our characters," said Cravalho, in an interview at the premiere screening party for "Rise" on Monday.

"None of them come from perfect worlds or perfect families so they all will have something to connect to."

The 17-year-old Hawaii native made her acting debut as the voice of "Moana" in the 2016 animated movie by the same name.

Since her success in "Moana,: Cravalho has continued to make a name for herself, including with a memorable performance at the 2017 Oscars.

"Rise" premieres at 9 p.m., right after "This is Us" on KHNL.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.