State certifies final lab to conduct medical cannibis testing

A third private laboratory on Oahu has been certified by the state Department of Health to begin testing medical cannabis products.

Aeos Labs, Inc., a Honolulu-based firm, was granted a provisional certificate on Tuesday after successfully demonstrating a "capacity and proficiency to test cannabis" and make sure marketed products are in compliance with state law.

The lab is a privately-run facility owned by Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Steep Hill Hawaii on Oahu received certification last year in July and Pharmlabs Hawaii, LLC on Maui was certified last year in October, the state says.

“The certification of Aeos Labs provides more options for dispensaries to receive accurate and valid testing of medical cannabis,” said Wanda Chang, DOH Environmental Health Analytic Services Branch chief. “This is a critical step in providing safe medical cannabis products for registered patients.”

Once samples are received, lab technicians at Aeos will test for heavy metals. Samples will also undergo a series of additional tests, including checking for microbes and pesticides, which can take up to four days.

Once cleared, the product will be returned to dispensaries for sale, after the DOH does one final inspection.

