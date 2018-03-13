'The power of young voices': Students prepare for walkout to call for end to gun violence

Campuses across the islands are gearing up for National School Walkout on Wednesday.

The day is meant to honor the 17 people killed in a shooting at a Florida high school — and call for an end to gun violence.

"Growing up, we're always hearing on the news about mass shootings and it's not even a surprise to us anymore," said Evan Tsuzaki, a senior at Iolani School, who will participate in a walkout.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country are planning to leave classrooms on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The walkout will last for 17 minutes to honor the lives lost.

"Of course, not everyone supports it. Some of my friends completely disagree with it and I totally respect that," Tsuzaki said.

At Kaiser High School, students who choose to participate will head to the school's stadium for speeches and a moment of silence.

"It's showing the power of young voices," said sophomore Teia O'Malley, a student organizer.

"This movement is formed by teens our age so I want to show people that just cause we're young doesn't mean we can't make change happen. For me, I'm calling to action the students to get involved in issues they feel passionate about whether it be this one or something else."

It's the first time that the state Department of Education has had to prepare for a widespread walkout, according to officials.

Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto urged schools to set aside a designated area for the students to gather.

A DOE spokesperson said officials are unsure how many campuses have done so, since the arrangements are being handled at the school level.

"The National School Walkout is a student-led effort and the department supports students' Constitutional rights to a peaceful assembly and free expression," the DOE said, in a written statement.

O'Malley, the Kaiser High student, said organizers talked to faculty "telling them that this will be educational for students to learn about this issue, and it will happen at the end of Period 2 so only 15 minutes will be taken off of instructional time."

Students who are disruptive or leave the campus could face discipline.

The DOE is also reminding community members not to enter school campuses.

