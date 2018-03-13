Hours-long lockdown at Highlands Intermediate ends after all clear given

The all clear has been given after two suspicious bags on the grounds of Highlands Intermediate in Pearl City prompted an hours-long lockdown.

State Department of Education officials said the lockdown started about 11 a.m.

About 2 p.m., authorities confirmed the bags contained clothes.

The police investigation spurred several road closures.

Parents who went to the school to pick up their children had to form a long, single-file line.

"I didn't hear anything until I was going to pick up my daughter and then all of a sudden I saw a lot of commotion with traffic," said one parent. "The stress factor was a little high."

This story will be updated.

