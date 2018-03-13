Mayor signs temporary moratorium of 'monster homes'

Monster homes are at the center of a Honolulu City Council bill looking to crack down on excessively large homes.

Monster homes are at the center of a Honolulu City Council bill looking to crack down on excessively large homes.

How big is too big? City council backs bill to stop construction of 'monster homes'

How big is too big? City council backs bill to stop construction of 'monster homes'

The Honolulu City Council has voted unanimously to put a temporary two-year ban on the construction of so-called "monster homes" on Oahu.

The Honolulu City Council has voted unanimously to put a temporary two-year ban on the construction of so-called "monster homes" on Oahu.

The mayor has signed into law a temporary moratorium on the construction of so-called "monster homes" on Oahu.

"How do we preserve the quality of life in our neighborhoods but also meet the growing demands for more affordable housing on this island, which becomes less and less affordable every year?" Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, at a news conference Tuesday.

He added that "super-sized" homes can't be properly assessed under current laws, and put stress on everything from sewer and water infrastructure to roads.

The law prohibits construction of new "monster homes" for up to two years, requires a certain number of street parking spaces, and limits the number of bathrooms per square feet.

The measure also requires the city Department of Planning and Permitting to enforce building codes and the land use ordinance.

Councilmembers have said the moratorium will give the city time to develop stricter regulations, and they hope it will also help catch those who are taking advantage of the law.

But supporters of the large homes — often with eight bedrooms or more — have said the structures help address Oahu's demand for affordable housing, as well as provide one-roof housing options for multi-generational families.

Building industry representatives also fear a moratorium would affect construction of needed and legal housing.

Happening now: Mayor Caldwell signs Bill 110, temporarily limiting large residential structures in residential districts, with council members @ikaikaanderson and @KymberlyPine watch live: https://t.co/MtHJq4LumP pic.twitter.com/L2sG40Qk8s — Mayor Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.