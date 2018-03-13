Hawaii residents invited to help fight diabetes at Tour de Cure

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) has combined its Step Out Walk and Tour de Cure and invites riders, runners and walkers of all levels to join the celebration and be part of the movement to fight diabetes by taking part in the new Tour de Cure®, a fitness and community event happening on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Kapiolani Regional Park to help raise funds to support the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Every day, 21 people in Hawaii are diagnosed with diabetes. People with diabetes are at significant risk for serious complications including kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, blindness and lower-limb amputations. As the ADA’s premier fundraising event and one of the nation’s largest series of diabetes fundraising events, Tour de Cure brings together volunteers and participants invested in stemming the diabetes epidemic and funding research to find a cure.

“As chairman of health insurer HMAA, I remain committed to realizing the day we defeat what afflicts one out of two Hawaii residents. Together, we can raise the necessary resources to find better treatments and eventually discover a cure for diabetes,” said John Henry Felix, 2018 Tour de Cure Honorary Chair.

“Tour de Cure is more than just a ride, walk or run– it is a celebration of the ADA’s mission and a chance to raise critical funds to help fight diabetes. Every mile covered and every dollar raised brings us that much more support in fighting this disease that affects nearly 600,000 people in our community,” said Dr. Mark Tafoya of Pacific Retina Care and ADA’s Hawaii Community Leadership Board President “The prevalence of diabetes is growing each year, and action is absolutely necessary.” he added.

Tour de Cure is designed for participants of all fitness levels, from a 2.3 mile walk, to run and ride options through East Oahu. Routes feature rest stops with food to fuel the journey and volunteers to cheer riders along the way. Participants who have diabetes get VIP treatment. More than 65,000 cyclists and volunteers from across the country participate in TDC events each year.

The Tour de Cure is sponsored by The Queen’s Health Systems, HMAA, Bank of Hawaii, Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc., Hawaii Pacific Health, OHA, PAR Hawaii, Novo Nordisk, Sheraton Waikiki, Times Supermarkets, and UHA Health Insurance. The event is sponsored nationally by Eli Lilly and Company and Primal Wear Inc. To register or for more information, visit www.diabetes.org/tourhawaii or call the ADA at (808) 947-5979.

