Don't worry, Hawaii. You'll be able to get your Sunny Side and eat it, too

There's been some confusion about what's happening with a well-known restaurant in Wahiawa.

The owners of Sunny Side say they are relocating to a place just down the road under a new name.

It'll be called "Tanya's Pie and Grill."

Meanwhile, the popular eatery's original owner — who right now owns the lease to Sunny Side's building — said they plan to keep the current location running.

Both places say they still plan to serve fried rice breakfasts and pies.

So think of it as having two good restaurants in Wahiawa.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.