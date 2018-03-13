Red Cross Heroes: Tina Doty

Today's hero is Tina Doty who has worked on both ends of the country as a volunteer.

"My friend got me involved in it because she always knew she wanted to be a nurse so she talked me into being her partner in being a candy stripper... So we went down to the Red Cross in Virginia, and we got our training and we got our little candy striper uniforms and they put us in a local nursing home."

When she moved to Hawaii-- it wasn't long before her passion for helping others, drew her back to the Red Cross.

"When I left the VA in 2014 I made it for 2 weeks and then I started to get bored again... So I said what can I do, how can I use my skills as a social worker to help the community so I said Red Cross."

She's currently the Oahu casework lead and also supervises social work interns from various colleges. Since 2016— she's dedicated more than 440 hours to the Hawaii Red Cross. She says one of her most touching moments was helping the victims in the deadly Marco Polo fire.

"It's a good feeling when you can give them something. You kind of help them look towards the future. You help them at the moment and then when you tell them you're gonna follow up with them and you're not going to leave them alone that really touches people."

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.