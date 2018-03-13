Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed woman in North Kona

A 41-year-old woman died in a multiple-vehicle crash in North Kona on Monday night, Big Island authorities say.

The woman has been identified as Trina Walker, of Holualoa.

Police said Walker was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound on Queen Kaahumanu Highway near the 83-mile marker around 10:30 p.m. when she was rear-ended by a Volvo sedan. That caused her car to spin out of control and cross into the northbound lane of the highway, where she was then struck by a Honda sedan.

Walker was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Volvo, a 21-year-old man from Kailua-Kona, and driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old man from Kamuela, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor, but it’s not known if alcohol was involved.

This is the sixth traffic fatality this year compared to four at the same time last year.

