Next stop, Vegas! Zippy's to open in Hawaii's 9th island

Zippy's is opening its first mainland location in Las Vegas (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Next stop: Las Vegas!

Zippy’s, Hawaii’s favorite local eatery, is expanding to the ninth island, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new Zippy’s will be the 25th restaurant but the first to open on the mainland.

But don’t worry, it will still serve up favorite menu items, including its signature chili and Zip Pac bentos.

“For many years, we have been asked to expand Zippy’s to the mainland, and we believe that the Zippy’s brand will be well received in Las Vegas,” said Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa, in a statement. “The city is a natural fit for our brand given the significant number of Hawaii transplants in the area and we believe it is the ideal choice for our first location outside of Hawaii.”

The search for the exact location is still underway.

Zippy’s first opened more than 50 years ago and has become a household name ever since.

