Ilima Intermediate student missing since Monday

A witness captured a photo of a person she believes is Mitchell Togiai (Image: Matilda Togiai)

Ilima Intermediate student Mitchell Togiai has been reported missing since Monday (Image: Hawaii Department of Education)

Authorities are searching for a missing Ilima Intermediate student.

A state Department of Education spokeswoman said Mitchell Togiai, a seventh-grader, has been missing since Monday.

Togiai's mother said his grandmother dropped him off at school at around 7:45 a.m. Monday but later received an alert on her phone that he wasn't at homeroom.

The family notified police when his grandmother tried to pick him up and he wasn't at school.

Several hours later, another woman contacted Togiai's mother on Instagram to say she saw him getting on a bus in Downtown Honolulu.

His mother said he went to school wearing a blue Ilima shirt with black jeans, a black hoodie and black backpack. But several witnesses reported seeing him wearing a maroon shirt.

His mother said he's never run away from home or had any problems with anyone.

Honolulu police have confirmed that they are searching for the boy.

Togiai is described as 12 years old, about 5'6" and 150 pounds with short black hair.

This story will be updated.

