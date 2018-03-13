Forecast: Wetter pattern across the state through the week

It's looking like more of a wet pattern across much of the state through the rest of the work week.

The potential for locally heavy rainfall can't be ruled out Wednesday through Thursday as weak low pressure develops and lifts northward near or just west of Kauai.

Breezy trade winds will weaken and shift out of the southeast Wednesday through Thursday, then continue into the weekend as the low pressure tracks northwestward and away from the state.

So cloudy, cool, and breezy for your Tuesday. Frequent showers windward and mauka, occasionally spreading leeward.

Winds will be easterly at 15-25 mph.

High today in Honolulu will be 78 degrees.

Starting Wednesday, it will be increasingly humid and wet with winds turning southeasterly. Heavy showers are a possibility through Thursday and perhaps into the weekend. The computer models don't agree past Friday. We will monitor the evolving forecast and let you know.

Surf is still dangerously big along north and east shores. Waves today 12-16 feet north, 6-10 feet east, 4-6 feet west, 1-3 south.

High Surf Advisory north and east shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory all Hawaii waters.

Wind Advisory for Big Island summits. SW winds 35-55 mph with gusts >60 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits. Accumulation of 1" of snow possible.

- Dan Cooke

