Critical injuries in East Oahu motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Monday evening after crashing his bike in East Oahu.

Police say the man in his late twenties smashed into a tree on Halekoa Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

The road was shut down from the scene of the crash to Ainakoa Avenue; officials began contra-flowing traffic about half an hour later.

The road was reopened around 8 o'clock.

Police say speed may have been factor in the crash; the rider was wearing a helmet.

