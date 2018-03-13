Vandals deface, damage popular Kauai motocross facility

The Wailua Motocross Track sits on 18 acres of county land on the east edge of Kauai. Over the weekend, vandals had a field day.

"They covered this big tree with toilet paper," said Devin Parado of the Kauai Motocross Associaiton.

They toilet papered trees and structures and painted profanities on the walls of the tool shed and office tower.

The criminals splattered paint everywhere.

"It pretty much sucks," motocross rider Darrell Dabin said.

He and his son David discovered the damage Sunday morning.

"My son was opening the gate. He noticed some vandalism and three to four older teenage kids in the area, and they ran," Dabin said.

The culprits ruined shirts sold for fundraising and destroyed race gear including course flags. announcement boards. paperwork and rider forms.

"They actually broke the hinge off the door," Parado said, showing the entrance to the tool shed.

The motocross course is okay but the non-profit that oversees it will have to come up with about 41,000 to fix everything.

"It's like someone breaking into your home. That's kinda the feeling we have down here," Parado said.

The track has some gates but anyone can get on the property from the beach. Dozens of riders ride motocross there, from kids to seniors citizens.

"It's our only track," Dabin said. "Everybody hates to see it getting run down that way."

"You can see the door itself is spray painted and paint splattered on it," Parado said.

This is the second crime at the Wailua Motocross Track. Last year, burglars broke into the buildings.

