Hawaii Says Aloha To Peter Moon Sr.

Hawaii Recording Artist Peter Moon Sr. has died at the age of 73. Peter is one of the most prolific recording artists of the later 20th century.

Moon lived in a time of changing culture and music; and lead the way for many entertainers in his abilities as a guitarist and 'ukulele player; but he also had a front seat and at times was the driver of the vehicle of Hawaiian music as many rediscovered the importance of Hawaiian culture, language, hula and music in the late 1960's, the 1970's and beyond. He was indeed Hawaii's Renaissance man.

Pre-Hawaiian Renaissance Hawaiian Music

Peter was part of the Maile Serenaders when it was Gabby Pahinui, Eddie Kamae, Peter Moon and Joe Marshall Atta Isaacs, David “Feet” Rodgers would later become members. All of those entertainers made up either the Gabby Pahinui Hawaiian Band or Eddie Kamae and the Sons of Hawaii. That was on the cassettes called “Kani Ka Pila! Let?s Play Music!” & later “Hawaii?s Favorite Slack Key & Steel Guitar Instrumentals”

Peter also had indeed a profound effect while being in pre-renaissance Hawaiian music with artists like Albert "Baby" Kalima Jr., Palani Vaughan and Gabby?s son Cyril, who together would become Palani Vaughan and the Sunday Manoa.

Hawaiian Time was another band with Moon, Kalima, Cyril and Bla Pahinui.

Hawaiian Renaissance

Eventually all would go their separate ways with Peter holding the name of the band “Sunday Manoa”. In 1969 Enter Robert & Roland Cazimero. This new trio would play a HUGE part in the resurgence of the Hawaiian Culture known as the ?Hawaiian Renaissance? in the early and mid 1970?s.

Their rendition of "Kawika" is considered one of THE classic Hawaiian songs that started the resurgence of Hawaiian music with a new generation of listeners, but was progressive at the time. The trio of Robert, Roland and Peter were blazing new trails with their sound.

Their album "Cracked Seed" was a wonderful blend of harmonies between Robert and Roland, with Peter interweaving his ukulele or other musical abilities to make exceptional music that is unmatched even today.

Robert & Roland would eventually go their own way as well and become part of the Hawaiian music foundation and landscape as the highly successful Brothers Cazimero.

??In 1970 Peter Moon and Ron Rosha co-founded the annual ?Kanikapila Festival? which would take place at the Andrews Amphitheater. There would be lines to get in long before the doors would open; it set the stage for some of the best and biggest hit makers of that time period. The festival would run for 25 years. He would also later produce the ?Blue Hawaiian Moonlight? concerts at the Waikiki Shell.

Peter Moon Band

The Peter Moon Band released their first album in 1979 called ?Tropical Storm?. It garnered four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards; Cane Fire (1983) gained six with Sunday Manoa?s Anthology garnering a seventh award for Moon (unprecedented in those times).

Peter would continue to have success as a touring band and recording group with members making their way in and out of the group at different times. The Peter Moon Band would be one of the top bands in the 1980's and 1990's. The Peter Moon Band would release 23 albums and would have a continuous stable of talented entertainers that would continue the legacy of Peter Moon.

Peter truly influenced several generations of entertainers and recording artists as well as guitarists and ukulele players. The effects he had on everyone is still felt in Hawaiian music today. The Peter Moon Band would not only play "Hawaiian" music, but would be influenced by everything from rock-n-roll, blues, reggae, r&b, ballads, polynesian and more.

Reportedly Peter Moon's last public appearance was in 2005. After that he slid back from public life.

Peter was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts in 2004 and inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

His son Peter Moon Jr. is now a Hawaii Recording Artist and has worked for a good portion of his professional life up till now with people like Cyril Pahinui. Cyril worked with Peter Moon Sr. as part of "Palani Vaughan and the Sunday Manoa" as well as many years with Cyril's dad, Gabby. He often said that he "loves Peter Moon Jr. like his own and will help and mentor Peter all he can."

According to Kanikapila Records, Peter Moon passed away on 17 February 2018; private family services were already held. There will be no public services. It was announced to the press on 12 March 2018.

