Statue selfies are a thing. Here's where people are snapping photos on Oahu

What is it about tons of sculpted bronze that makes people want to grab their smart phone and start to selfie?

Is it the "only in ..." aspect? The chance to stand next to someone great — or at least their likeness — and smile for the camera?

Whatever it is, statue selfies in the islands are a thing.

HNN scoured social media for the best photos taken with four iconic statues on Oahu.

King Kamehameha I

Honolulu's Kamehameha statue stands in front of Aliiolani Hale (home to the Hawaii State Supreme Court) across from Iolani Palace.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority's website, the statue was dedicated in 1883.

This was actually the second statue created after the ship delivering the original statue from Europe was lost at sea near Cape Horn.

This original statue was later found and was erected in North Kohala on the island of Hawaii near King Kamehameha’s birthplace.

The third statue of him is located in Hilo, and the fourth is in Washington D.C.

Sculpted by Thomas Gould in Florence, this 18-foot bronze statue is one of Oahu’s most photographed landmarks.

Elvis Presley

The Elvis statue stands near the parking lot of the Neal Blaisdell Center along a walkway to the concert hall's ticket windows.

It pays tribute to the "world's first satellite TV concert" performed by Elvis at the Blaisdell in January 14, 1973, according to RoadsideAmerica.com.

The life-sized statue was unveiled on July 26, 2007.

Duke Kahanamoku

Legendary sportsman Duke Kahanamoku’s statue is on Kuhio Beach fronting Kalakaua Avenue, and serves as a welcome mat for visitors to Waikiki.

The HTA says tossing lei onto the arms of statues is discouraged due to the acidity of the flowers on the bronze material. (That doesn't stop people from doing it.)

Don Ho

Designed by Oahu-based artist Kim Duffett, the bronze statue of Don Ho is found at the Waikiki’s International Market Place,

The Tourism Authority says the statue depicts Ho in the 1970s, conveying the warmth, charisma and carefree aloha that made him beloved worldwide throughout his prolific music career.

