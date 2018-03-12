Production designer Kathy Altieri holds free workshops on art direction

Kathy Altieri, production designer for "How to Train Your Dragon, will give a free public talk on visual storytelling using color this week.
The talk is will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Ohia 11 at Kapi?olani Community College.
According to UH, Altieri will present an overview several animated features and discuss how color was used in each to emphasize the emotional arc of the story.
For more information, click here.
