Business Report: Unemployment by island

Kauai 2.0 (3.0)

Oahu 2.0 (2.7)

Molokai 3.6 (3.8)

Lanai 3.1 (2.1)

Maui 2.0 (3.1)

Big Isle 2.3 (3.0)

These are unadjusted figures and all three of the 2% results – for Kauai, Oahu and Maui island, were up three tenths from 1.7% in December, so now we do see some limited post-Christmas retail layoffs.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.