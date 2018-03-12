Ewa Beach man accused of sexually assaulting child for years

An Ewa Beach man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child for several years, according to authorities.

Court documents say the suspect, 49-year-old Ziggy Puaa, sexually assaulted the girl multiple times starting when she was just 10 years old.

The girl is now 15.

Honolulu police said last month, the girl reported to her school counselor that Puaa had sexually assaulted her.

Puaa was arrested but then released because there wasn’t enough evidence. But shortly after that, a grand jury indicted him for multiple counts of sex assault, and a warrant went out for his arrest.

Police arrested Puaa at his home on Kuhiawaho Place on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

He’s now being held on a $75,000 warrant.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.